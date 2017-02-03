The Journal Gazette

Top news
Indiana
Long revives Sunday alcohol sales
The debate is over whether stores can sell beer, wine and liquor on Sundays.
February 03, 2017 1:03 AM
Latest news
- Water issues force postponement, move of UNC-Notre Dame game February 03, 2017 6:14 PM
- Photos of the Week February 03, 2017 5:53 PM
- Hillegas Road portion restricted next week February 03, 2017 3:17 PM
- Maples Road section reopened February 03, 2017 2:34 PM
- Nagle activated: What now? February 03, 2017 2:23 PM
- Commissioners reduce zoning for property, allowing 2 horses February 03, 2017 1:00 PM
- French leader: 'No doubt' that Louvre attack was terror February 03, 2017 12:53 PM
- Iran bans travel of US wrestlers to Iran February 03, 2017 12:31 PM
- Column: Lumber heads higher February 03, 2017 11:53 AM
- Macy's shares up after being halted amid takeover rumor February 03, 2017 11:39 AM
- US hits 13 people, dozen companies in new Iran sanctions February 03, 2017 11:00 AM
- Union: Guard killed at prison warned colleagues of 'trap' February 03, 2017 10:33 AM
- With unity elusive, GOP talks more of repairing health law February 03, 2017 10:26 AM
- US added a healthy 227K jobs last month; rate up to 4.8 pct. February 03, 2017 9:07 AM
- Pooh the cat gets a pair of bionic legs in Bulgaria February 03, 2017 8:58 AM