The Journal Gazette

Top news
Indiana
Holcomb calls on 'pioneer spirit' to move state forward
Indiana's 51st governor – Eric Holcomb – called on a pioneer spirit to move Indiana forward during his inaugural address.
January 09, 2017 12:25 PM
Latest news
- Student's food bank bookshelf blossoms January 09, 2017 1:02 AM
- Daytime lane restrictions for section of Covington Road January 09, 2017 2:15 PM
- Bus service employees go on strike in Dayton January 09, 2017 1:53 PM
- Trump's son-in-law expected to be senior adviser January 09, 2017 1:52 PM
- Indiana lawmakers propose bills to change RV sales tax law January 09, 2017 1:26 PM
- Kentucky's run in AP women's poll ends; UConn stays on top January 09, 2017 1:25 PM
- Baylor is No. 1 in AP poll for 1st time, 'Nova falls to 3rd January 09, 2017 1:11 PM
- Second VW employee arrested in emissions scheme January 09, 2017 1:02 PM
- Wintry mix expected overnight, weather service says January 09, 2017 12:13 PM
- Verbatim: Inaugural address by Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb January 09, 2017 11:45 AM
- Police: 2 more arrests in multi-county crime spree January 09, 2017 11:41 AM
- The Latest: Prosecutors rest death penalty case against Roof January 09, 2017 11:39 AM
- Police: Officer shot in Orlando, suspect still at large January 09, 2017 11:36 AM
- Floods force hundreds of evacuations in California, Nevada January 09, 2017 9:33 AM
- Authorities suspect release of additive in gas smell reports January 09, 2017 9:16 AM