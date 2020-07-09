Formal robbery charges filed in dollar-store heist

Edward White probably thought he was leaving a Fort Wayne dollar store with only the money police say he stole.

But the bags containing $763 he carried Saturday from Dollar General on West Creighton Avenue also contained tracking devices placed there by a store employee. Police followed the electronic red flags and arrested White, 45, the same day, according to a probable cause affidavit.

White was formally charged with armed robbery today in Allen Superior Court. In Indiana, armed robbery is punishable by up to 16 years in prison.

Police were called to the store, and the employee said he had been robbed at gunpoint. He told officers White pointed the gun at him and demanded money from cash registers and a safe, Calvin Dubose of the Fort Wayne Police Department wrote in the affidavit.

The employee stated "the safe took 9 minutes to open so the defendant then left the store through the rear doors with the bag of cash from the two registers and was last seen in a red Ford Taurus," the sworn statement says. The employee stated he put tracking devices in the bag with the money and called the police after the robber left the store.

Investigators found White in the area of West State Boulevard and Westbrook Drive, where he ran from his car, Dubose wrote. They arrested him soon after with the money, charging documents say.

The gun turned out to be a Daisy Airsoft pistol -- a realistic-looking BB gun.

