Fort Wayne man injured in snowmobile crash

A Fort Wayne man was injured Thursday in a snowmobile crash near Minnich and Maples roads, the Indiana Department of Natural Resources said today.

In a statement, conservation officers said first responders were sent to private property near the intersection shortly after 5 p.m.

The snowmobile's driver, Brian Poor, 54, had struck a ditch, causing him to be ejected while the snowmobile went airborne, they said.

Poor, who was wearing a helmet, was taken to Parkview Regional Medical Center in serious condition with multiple fractures and internal injuries, conservation officers said.

The crash remains under investigation. The Allen County sheriff's department and the Three Rivers Ambulance Authority assisted at the scene.