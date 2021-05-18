The Journal Gazette
 
    Governor appoints Superior Court judge

    The Journal Gazette

    Governor Eric Holcomb appointed Lori Morgan to the Allen County Superior Court, Family Relations Division, today.

    Morgan, who is currently a magistrate in the Family Relations Division at the Allen Superior Court, will be replacing Judge Charles Pratt who has retired.

    Morgan will be sworn in as judge of the Allen County Superior Court at a later date, a statement from the governor’s office said.

