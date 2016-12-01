Ankle injury puts Anunoby out indefinitely for No. 3 Indiana

BLOOMINGTON — Indiana forward OG Anunoby will be out indefinitely after injuring his ankle late in Wednesday night's victory over No. 3 North Carolina.

Anunoby scored 16 points and had five rebounds as the 13th-ranked Hoosiers (5-1) pulled their second upset of the season, 76-67. Indiana also defeated No. 3 Kansas on opening night in Hawaii.

But Anunoby was injured when he appeared to land awkwardly following a dunk with 1:36 left in the game. He needed help to get from the court to the locker room, and afterward coach Tom Crean said the injury was still being evaluated — though it appeared to be a high ankle sprain.

Anunoby is averaging 12.5 points and 6.0 rebounds, both fourth-highest on the team.

Indiana returns to action Friday night against SIU-Edwardsville.