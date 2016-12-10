December 19, 2016 10:31 PM
Anunoby leads IU's rout of Delaware State
CHRIS GOFF | The Journal Gazette
BLOOMINGTON — An angry Indiana team made basketball look easy on Monday night.
With OG Anunoby returning to form and the Hoosiers shooting a season-high 67 percent, they atoned for the disappointment of Saturday's Crossroads Classic with a 103-56 rout against Delaware State at Assembly Hall.
Anunoby, in his second game back from a three-game absence because of an injury, had 19 points, nine rebounds and four blocked shots. Robert Johnson contributed 16 points, seven rebounds and six assists, Thomas Bryant had 14 points and six rebounds, and James Blackmon Jr. finished with 18 points.
No. 16 Indiana (9-2) had drawn the ire of coach Tom Crean by giving up 47 percent shooting in the 83-78 loss to No. 13 Butler at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. A little more than 48 hours later, the defense got back on track.
After the Hornets (3-10) drew within 22-17 midway through the first half, Indiana went on a 28-11 run and led 54-30 at halftime.
Delaware State, led by power forward DeVaugh Mallory with 14 points and nine rebounds, shot just 33 percent and never led.
The Hoosiers' next game is Thursday night at home against Austin Peay.