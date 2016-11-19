Anunoby spearheads Hoosiers' rout of Delta Devils

BLOOMINGTON — OG Anunoby finished with a career-high 21 points and eight rebounds, and Indiana bounced back from its first loss.

Thomas Bryant added a double-double, and the Hoosiers assisted on 20 of 29 baskets in Sunday's 85-52 win over Mississippi Valley State at Assembly Hall.

The Delta Devils (0-8) were within 33-28 late in the first half before No. 3 Indiana (4-1) pulled away as expected.

Bryant had 13 points and 11 rebounds on a day Indiana played without starting guard James Blackmon Jr. He suffered a left knee injury in Tuesday's stunning overtime loss to IPFW.

Indiana shot 49 percent but committed 15 turnovers. Strong defense at the rim (three blocks by Bryant, eight overall) held Mississippi Valley State to 31 percent shooting.

The Hoosiers got 14 points from Robert Johnson, five points and six assists from Josh Newkirk, and nine points and five assist from Curtis Jones.

It was 40-28 at intermission, and Indiana blew the game open by starting the second half on a 14-2 run.

Next up for the Hoosiers is another home game, Wednesday night against No. 4 North Carolina as part of the ACC/Big Ten Challenge.