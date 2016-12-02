Blackmon leads Indiana rout of Houston Baptist

BLOOMINGTON — James Blackmon Jr. had a game-high 18 points Saturday in No. 9 Indiana's fifth consecutive victory.

The Hoosiers rolled over Houston Baptist 103-61 at Assembly Hall, improving to 8-1 and remaining perfect since their stunning loss to IPFW two days before Thanskgiving.

Blackmon had plenty of help. Robert Johnson added 16 points and five rebounds, Juwan Morgan finished with 13 points and seven rebounds, Thomas Bryant had nine points, 13 rebounds and four blocked shots and Curtis Jones (11 points) and Josh Newkirk (10) brought Indiana's total of double-figure scorers to five.

"We understood this week we needed to become more efficient," Hoosiers coach Tom Crean said.

Houston Baptist (3-5) was led by power forward Colter Lasher with 18 points. The Huskies shot 38 percent to Indiana's 55 percent and committed 15 turnovers that led to 22 Indiana points.

It was 42-27 at halftime, and the Huskies led in the first half for only 2 minutes, 45 seconds.

The Hoosiers don't play again until next Saturday in the Crossroads Classic against No. 16 Butler in Indianapolis.