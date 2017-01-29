Boilermakers hold off Hoosiers in Blackmon's return

BLOOMINGTON — With 9.2 seconds remaining, Purdue's Carsen Edwards walked to the free-throw line knowing one make would seal a win over Indiana at Assembly Hall.

Edwards' first attempt rolled around every part of the rim before falling off the right side, giving the Hoosiers' fans a glimmer of hope.

Collecting his breath, the freshman guard swished the second free throw for a four-point lead, and No. 16 Purdue came away with a 69-64 victory Thursday night that dealt a major blow to the Hoosiers' fading chances of reaching the NCAA Tournament.

Indiana (15-10, 5-7 Big Ten) thought the return of James Blackmon Jr. might boost a sputtering offense. But Blackmon scored only 11 points, seven below his average, and shot 3 for 14, even missing a key free throw late.

Thomas Bryant scored 23 points for the Hoosiers, fouling out on a bizzare play with 44 seconds left in which he drove the ball at Caleb Swanigan. Officials huddled and called a double foul, which also disqualified Swanigan, who had 16 points and 14 rebounds.

On the possession prior to the double foul, Swanigan had completed a three-point play to put the Boilermakers (20-5, 9-3) ahead 64-59.

Juwan Morgan, who had seven points and six rebounds, fouled out on Swanigan's three-point play, which was created out of a timeout on a nifty play designed by Purdue coach Matt Painter.

With six games remaining in the regular season, four on the road, Indiana will enter Sunday's home game against Michigan in desperate search of a win they couldn't obtain against their hated rival.

Vince Edwards led Purdue with 26 points and eight rebounds. It was a tough shooting night for both sides, as Purdue finished at 43 percent and Indiana 39 percent, and the teams went a combined 14 for 45 from 3-point range.