Bryant, Indiana breeze Southeastern Missouri State

BLOOMINGTON — Indiana coach Tom Crean cupped his right hand and signaled Thomas Bryant toward the bench – for a chest bump.

Bryant only had seven points Sunday afternoon but made critical contributions in other areas to lead the 13th-ranked Hoosiers to an 83-55 win over Southeast Missouri State at Assembly Hall. The sophomore center had 10 rebounds and was active defensively with four blocked shots and three steals.

With starting forward OG Anunoby sitting out a second straight game because of an injury to his left ankle, Robert Johnson (17 points, seven rebounds) and Josh Newkirk (eight points, eight assists) helped carry an Indiana offense that shot 52 percent.

The only downside to the game for the Hoosiers (7-1) was continued difficulty with ball security. After committing 18 more turnovers, they've had at least 15 in every game, with the exception of Friday's victory over SIU-Edwardsville.

Facing a second straight opponent from the Ohio Valley Conference, the Redhawks (4-4) were even more undersized than SIUE, and their disadvantage in height and muscle showed up in Indiana's 44-33 edge in rebounding.

Southeast Missouri State, led by Denzel Mahoney's 16 points, shot 31 percent and trailed 39-26 at halftime.

James Blackmon Jr. had 11 points and seven rebounds for the Hoosiers. De'Ron Davis added 14 points and five rebounds, while Juwan Morgan, who started for Anunoby, had 11 points.