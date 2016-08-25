Collin Hartman undergoes surgery

Indiana forward Collin Hartman underwent a procedure to repair damage in his left knee, the Hoosiers announced Wednesday. Hartman suffered the injury in a non-contact drill during individual workouts last week.

"Any time you see one of your players go down to injury it tears you up as a person and as a program -- even more so when it's someone like Collin Hartman, who has been a huge part of our success and is in his senior year," Indiana coach Tom Crean said in a statement issued by the school. "We all look forward to helping him recover and rehabilitate."

The Hoosiers said Hartman would immediately begin rehab but that it is too early in the process to determine a timetable for his return. The exact nature of the injury has not been disclosed.