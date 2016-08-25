September 28, 2016 6:25 PM
Collin Hartman undergoes surgery
CHRIS GOFF / The Journal Gazette
More Eyeing IU
- Collin Hartman undergoes surgery September 28, 2016 6:25 PM
- Hoosiers land touted forward recruit September 26, 2016 9:47 PM
- Indiana running back facing 2 child molestation charges September 22, 2016 3:26 PM
- Hoosiers say Collin Hartman injured left knee September 21, 2016 6:50 PM
- Blackmon looking for new twist on leadership September 15, 2016 9:50 PM
- Lagow helps Hoosiers take easy route past Ball State September 10, 2016 8:03 PM
- Hoosiers' opener moved from military base to U. of Hawaii September 08, 2016 4:38 PM
- Hoosiers to face Hope College in exhibition September 07, 2016 3:19 PM
- Indiana gets 3 late TDs, gets past FIU in opener September 01, 2016 11:53 PM
- Indiana announces 6 suspensions before opener against FIU September 01, 2016 8:56 PM
- Tickets to IU-IPFW game on sale Thursday August 29, 2016 3:32 PM
- Hoosiers to open B1G play with 3 home games August 25, 2016 3:28 PM
Indiana forward Collin Hartman underwent a procedure to repair damage in his left knee, the Hoosiers announced Wednesday. Hartman suffered the injury in a non-contact drill during individual workouts last week.
"Any time you see one of your players go down to injury it tears you up as a person and as a program -- even more so when it's someone like Collin Hartman, who has been a huge part of our success and is in his senior year," Indiana coach Tom Crean said in a statement issued by the school. "We all look forward to helping him recover and rehabilitate."
The Hoosiers said Hartman would immediately begin rehab but that it is too early in the process to determine a timetable for his return. The exact nature of the injury has not been disclosed.