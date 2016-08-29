September 29, 2016 4:56 PM
Ex-IU running back pleads not guilty to molestation
ASSOCIATED PRESS
More Eyeing IU
WINCHESTER — Former Indiana running back Kiante Enis has pleaded not guilty to two counts of felony child molestation for allegedly having an improper relationship with a girl under age 13.
Enis made his first court appearance Wednesday. The 19-year-old from Randolph County was dismissed from the IU football team after the charges were filed last week. He was released from the Randolph County jail after posting $20,000 bond. Randolph County Judge Jay Toney set Enis' trial for Feb. 13.
Police say Enis admitted to at least two consensual sexual encounters.
Enis rushed for 7,014 and 98 touchdowns at Winchester Community High School and originally committed to playing at Michigan before changing his mind.
Each count is punishable by up to 16 years in prison and a fine of up to $10,000.