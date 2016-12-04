Halftime thoughts: Butler 42, Indiana 28

INDIANAPOLIS — The game's been a little uglier than expected, a slower tempo, but the atmosphere is outstanding at Bankers Life Fieldhouse. Nice to come into the building and see the windows open on either side.

Just a horrendous finish to the first half for No. 9 Indiana, which trailed 32-28 after Juwan Morgan made a pair of free throws with 2:25 remaining in the half. Anybody's game, right?

Then No. 18 Butler took over, closing on a 10-0 run with seven points from Kelan Martin, including a four-point play. Martin started off quiet, but he found a major rhythm and has 16 points. Difference in the game, the Bulldogs' junior small forward.

Here are some quick thoughts on the first half:

* As expected, Indiana's combination of size and experience on the interior proved quite an early advantage. Thomas Bryant victimized backup center Nate Fowler on multiple occasions. A 6-foot-10, 240-pounder, Fowler fell asleep on one possession and made no attempt to block out Bryant, whose follow jam provided the Hoosiers a 14-12 lead. When they trailed 10-7, they ran a pick-and-roll on the left side with Bryant and point guard Josh Newkirk. When Butler point guard Tyler Lewis went over the screen, Newkirk drove all the way under the basket and stopped, and Fowler was late getting back on the feed to Bryant, who dunked over him while drawing a foul.

* Bryant has eight points and five rebounds. He and James Blackmon Jr. (10 points) have kept Indiana's offense barely afloat. Blackmon has scored on an array of drives, clearly entering the game with a commitment to attack the basket. I've been impressed with his in-between shots today, the two pull-up floaters on which he showed such a soft touch. Attention, teammates: help needed.

* Newkirk is struggling mightily to finish at the rim, missing all six of his shots, five in the basket area. Hoosiers coach Tom Crean might have to look at a different lineup in the second half with his floor general unable to contribute offensively.

* The Hoosiers' offense is so out of whack it hasn't made a 3-pointer. Hard to believe. But the worst part of the game has been the rust on OG Anunoby, who simply isn't himself. Anunoby is scoreless and a minus-14 in the plus/minus in his 10 minutes. Sometimes, that statistic is misleading. Not in this case. Crean has to look at whether Anunoby should play in the second half.