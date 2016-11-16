Halftime thoughts: IPFW 38, Indiana 36

Indiana has come up to Fort Wayne and found itself in a dogfight at Memorial Coliseum. IPFW students, parents and fans have made as much noise as they can in an attempt to drown out a crowd that overall looks 85 or 90 percent in the Hoosiers' favor.

Here are some quick observations at intermission:

* Sometimes the explanations are not much simpler than making or missing shots. Indiana has gotten the ball into the corner for 3-point looks, where they are shorter, but have had so many rattle in and out. The Hoosiers entered shooting 44 percent from long range. They are 3 for 15 tonight.

* For a second straight game, Indiana's starting lineup did not include a true point guard. Although Juwan Morgan can handle adequately as a "point forward," that grouping was a total flop tonight, putting the Hoosiers in a 13-3 hole before coach Tom Crean made a change and replaced Morgan with point guard Josh Newkirk.

* Some poor boxouts have led to the Mastodons getting six offensive rebounds. Because of the issues in the paint, Crean ended the half with both his centers on the floor at the same time.

* The super-big lineup followed a small one, though, as Indiana's best offense came with Robert Johnson (12 points), OG Anunoby, De'Ron Davis, James Blackmon Jr. and Devonte Green on the floor at the same time.

* The Hoosiers' defense has not kept the ball in front of them. Too much penetration. Too many kickouts. Too many easy looks at the rim.