Halftime thoughts: Indiana 36, Nebraska 33

BLOOMINGTON — Here are four quick hits as the Hoosiers and Cornhuskers enter intermission:

1. A couple key factors in the 20-4 haymaker Indiana landed within the final 10 minutes of the first half: coach Tom Crean switching to a zone defense, and the shot quality improving offensively. Too often, the Hoosiers were getting exactly the type of shots the Cornhuskers want them to take. Thomas Bryant, for example, caught a long offensive rebound and immediately turned and shot a long 2-point jump shot with a defender nearby. After Nebraska started on fire offensively, the zone took away some of that rhythm and created indecision.

2. An anxious Assembly Hall crowd can thank Robert Johnson for keeping their team afloat offensively. He has 13 points. Bryant, with five points and six rebounds, is the only other Hoosier who could be described as playing particularly well on an individual level.

3. The Cornhuskers' first turnover didn't come until their 22nd possession. But they added six more before the half was over, two coming on careless, lazy passes toward the middle of Indiana's zone.

4. Really a rough half for OG Anunoby, who appeared to tweak an ankle and went back to the locker room. He returned but has struggled to find his way. The lack of a full-capacity Anunoby is what helped lead to both of Indiana's losses.