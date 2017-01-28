February 09, 2017 8:03 PM
Halftime thoughts: Indiana 36, Purdue 32
CHRIS GOFF | The Journal Gazette
BLOOMINGTON — Cold shooting intruded on what was a hectic pace with frequent scoring early. Indiana is shooting 42 percent, which seems quite accurate compared to Purdue's 37 percent.
Here are three other observations at the half:
1. Foul trouble: Not even midway through the half, Thomas Bryant earned his second foul while jostling for offensive position against Purdue power forward Vince Edwards, who incidentally has 15 points. Bryant, limited to six thus far, has to stay on the court for Indiana to handle Purdue's size. The concern is that all three of the Hoosiers' best available big men have multiple fouls. Backup center De'Ron Davis has two, and starting power forward Juwan Morgan has three.
2. Blackmon rusty: The sight of James Blackmon Jr. is a welcome one for the Hoosiers, and he has seven points at the break, but he's rusty. He shot 2 for 10 from the field in the opening half, with his three free throws coming when P.J. Thompson fouled him on a 3-point try. Although he's moved well, Blackmon's normal touch is absence. Several of his jumpers have been short.
3. Board battle even: Although Caleb Swanigan has six points and 10 rebounds already, Indiana's come up with some helpful follow shots from non-scorers Zach McRoberts and Freddie McSwain Jr. In addition, point guard Josh Newkirk has five points and six rebounds, mixing it up on the glass in the manner coaches asked.