December 04, 2016 4:54 PM
Halftime thoughts: Indiana 39, Southeast Missouri State 26
CHRIS GOFF | The Journal Gazette
BLOOMINGTON — James Blackmon Jr. and Juwan Morgan each have nine points to lead No. 13 Indiana, which is playing without starting forward OG Anunoby for the second straight game because of a left ankle injury.
Here are some quick thoughts on the first half:
* The Hoosiers (6-1) got off to an excellent start, leading 7-0, and were up by 16 near the midway point of the half. But the Redhawks (4-3) fought back and got within five in the closing minutes. Coach Tom Crean will not be happy with the lull.
* The rebounding has been about what you would expect considering the size differential. Indiana is outrebounding the Redhawks 26-16. Blackmon already has six rebounds. Thomas Bryant has three points and seven rebounds.
* Turnovers are again hurting the Hoosiers. Their 12 miscues have led to nine Redhawk points. They will look to clean up that issue in the second half.