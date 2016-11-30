Halftime thoughts: Indiana 39, Southeast Missouri State 26

BLOOMINGTON — James Blackmon Jr. and Juwan Morgan each have nine points to lead No. 13 Indiana, which is playing without starting forward OG Anunoby for the second straight game because of a left ankle injury.

Here are some quick thoughts on the first half:

* The Hoosiers (6-1) got off to an excellent start, leading 7-0, and were up by 16 near the midway point of the half. But the Redhawks (4-3) fought back and got within five in the closing minutes. Coach Tom Crean will not be happy with the lull.

* The rebounding has been about what you would expect considering the size differential. Indiana is outrebounding the Redhawks 26-16. Blackmon already has six rebounds. Thomas Bryant has three points and seven rebounds.

* Turnovers are again hurting the Hoosiers. Their 12 miscues have led to nine Redhawk points. They will look to clean up that issue in the second half.