Halftime thoughts: Indiana 40, Mississippi Valley State 28

BLOOMINGTON — Just as OG Anunoby recovered from illness, Indiana lost another member of its starting lineup. James Blackmon Jr. was a late scratch, the Hoosiers announcing 20 minutes before tipoff that he is out with a left knee injury. The team offered no further specifics other than to say Blackmon was hurt in Tuesday's loss at Fort Wayne.

Blackmon did participate in warmup drills and did not appear to wear any kind of brace, which is a good sign. That left knee is the one in which he tore the anterior cruciate ligament in high school.

Here are some quick thoughts on the first half:

* Zach McRoberts started on the wing in place of Blackmon and displayed his knack for making hustle plays. After Anunoby missed a foul shot early on, McRoberts outscrapped Delta Devils center Jamal Watson for the rebound. It's always hard for the team that misses a free throw to rebound it, but especially so when a 6-foot-6 forward is having to fight a 6-9 center for the loose ball. McRoberts also showed good hands on a breakaway where he was able to strip a driving Darrell Riley and knock the ball out of bounds off Riley's knee.

* Indiana protected the ball early, committing just one turnover on more than a dozen possessions to start the game. Then the Hoosiers reverted to their mistake-prone ways and made seven miscues in a span of 18 trips near the end of the half, which allowed Mississippi Valley State, a winless team, to get within five points down the stretch of the half.

* Anunoby has 12 points and looks more like himself after battling an undisclosed illness that limited him to 13 ineffective minutes Tuesday night. Hoosiers coach Tom Crean said on the pregame radio show Anunoby's not totally over it, but his play today has been very encouraging. Indiana needs Anunoby and Blackmon to be ready for Wednesday night when No. 4 North Carolina comes to town.