December 10, 2016 5:08 PM
Halftime thoughts: Indiana 42, Houston Baptist 27
CHRIS GOFF | The Journal Gazette
BLOOMINGTON — James Blackmon Jr. has nine points to lead No. 9 Indiana, with Robert Johnson adding seven and Curtis Jones six.
Here are some quick thoughts on the first half:
* The Hoosiers (7-1) are shooting only 41 percent from the field, which is evidence of the rust accumulated over the last week. They haven't played since Sunday when they won 83-55 over Southeast Missouri State. The lead has been as large as 19. But the Huskies have had spurts here and there that kept things interesting.
* Although the official statistics at one point had OG Anunoby in the box score, he did not play in the first half, so it appears that despite being cleared to return from injury he will not do so. The sophomore forward would be missing his third straight game.
* Houston Baptist has done a solid job of offensive rebounding, with seven. The Huskies are shooting 35 percent.