December 02, 2016 8:01 PM
Halftime thoughts: Indiana 43, SIU-Edwardsville 21
CHRIS GOFF | The Journal Gazette
BLOOMINGTON — Zach McRoberts' 3-pointer from the right corner marked Indiana's first points ... on the team's seventh possession. It was that kind of start for the Hoosiers, who trailed 4-0 until their walk-on forward connected with 16:13 remaining in the half.
Here are some quick thoughts on the first half:
* De'Ron Davis already has a decent post game. Plenty of freshmen big men don't have any post game at all because of how easily they scored over the competition in high school. Davis has 10 points, and his scoring on the block has been Indiana's main offensive presence.
* Freddie McSwain Jr. has gotten a couple minutes of playing time on his 22nd birthday. But McRoberts appears to be ahead of McSwain in the pecking order. They couldn't be more different. McSwain is a high-flier. McRoberts has to be crafty to make an impact and pick up some floor burns.
* The Cougars' offense has been helpless. Nine turnovers, 2 for 7 at the foul line, 9 for 26 from the field. Indiana's defense is too long, too quick and too coordinated for a lower-tier program from the Ohio Valley Conference.