Halftime thoughts: Indiana 54, Delaware State 30
CHRIS GOFF | The Journal Gazette
BLOOMINGTON — Thomas Bryant, James Blackmon Jr. and OG Anunoby, considered Indiana's three best players, are all on top of their game at the same time, and visiting Delaware State has paid the price.
Anunoby has 15 points and six rebounds. Bryant has 12 points. Blackmon has scored 11. In addition, junior Robert Johnson has 11 points and five rebounds on a night the Hoosiers are shooting 71 percent.
The Hornets were within 22-17 near the midway point of the first half when Indiana stepped on the gas pedal and started closing up the gaps on defense and using its running game to perfection.
The Hoosiers have 15 points off nine Delaware State turnovers. They were able to work on their full-court press on a few occasions in the first half.
All that's left is to see whether Indiana hits the 100-point mark for the fourth time this season.