Halftime thoughts: Louisville 39, Indiana 27

INDIANAPOLIS — Here are four quick hits as the Hoosiers and Cardinals head to the locker rooms at Bankers Life Fieldhouse:

1. Devonte Green is out with an apparent injury to his left leg. The Indiana freshman sat on the bench with his left foot in a protective boot. His unexpected absence opened the door for Freddie McSwain Jr. to see the court after not playing against Nebraska on Wednesday.

2. Indiana's offense has been unable to accomplish much of anything, with 24 percent shooting and 11 turnovers in a mere 36 possessions. The ball is spending too much time on the perimeter, and the guards are not getting the team into its offense quick enough. It is hard to create late in the shot clock against Louisville because of their excellent size at every position with the possible exception of point guard.

3. Nearly half of Indiana's point total came as a result of second-shot opportunities. In the second half, some of the Hoosiers' 3-pointers might start to drop, but will the Cardinals shore up their efforts on the defensive glass first? In 23 chances (22 missed field goals, one missed live-ball free throw) Indiana has 10 offensive boards.

4. After OG Anunoby's dunk with 5 1/2 minutes remaining in the half, the Hoosiers were within a point. They got outscored 14-3 from there until the buzzer. That lapse could prove too difficult to overcome. Louisville is shooting 53 percent.