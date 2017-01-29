February 12, 2017 2:08 PM
Halftime thoughts: Michigan 35, Indiana 25
CHRIS GOFF | The Journal Gazette
More Eyeing IU
BLOOMINGTON — James Blackmon Jr. and Robert Johnson, Indiana's starting wing duo that accounts for 32 points a game on average, endured a scoreless first half at Assembly Hall as the Hoosiers fell behind by as many as 13 against Michigan.
Indiana has been plagued by poor ball security with 10 turnovers in 32 possessions, and backup center De'Ron Davis is the home team's leading scorer with eight points. The Hoosiers missed all six of their first-half 3-point attempts while the Wolverines made 6 of 10.
For the Wolverines, point guard Derrick Walton Jr. has 10 points, and center D.J. Wilson has only five but has been a big factor on defense with three steals and two blocked shots.
The one area Indiana's had sustained success has been rebounding. The Hoosiers are outrebounding Michigan 18-10.