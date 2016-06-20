Hoosiers' opener moved from military base to U. of Hawaii

College basketball has had mixed results with games played on military bases or aircraft carriers. With that as a backdrop, this year's Armed Forces Classic, which involves Indiana's season opener, has been moved to the University of Hawaii.

The Hoosiers' Nov. 11 game against Kansas had been scheduled to take place at the Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam in Honolulu. It was announced Thursday the Stan Sheriff Center, with a capacity of 10,300, is the new site.

“ESPN is honored to continue the tradition of the Armed Forces Classic,” Clint Overby, ESPN vice president of events, said in a statement issued by Indiana. “We celebrate the men and women of the Navy in Hawaii as well as those who serve around the world. We are excited to stage the event in conjunction with the leadership at Pearl Harbor and feel that the basketball venue at the Stan Sheriff Center provides a great backdrop for these great teams.”

The fifth annual event features four teams this year, with Arizona taking on Michigan State at 7 p.m. ET on Veterans Day followed by Indiana and Kansas at 9 p.m. The reason given for the relocation was it allows more members of the military and fans to attend.

In other news, former Hoosiers guard Nick Zeisloft signed a contract to attend an NBA training camp with the Pacers. Zeisloft went undrafted in June after averaging 6.5 points and shooting 42 percent on 3-pointers in his senior year.