Hoosiers' rally comes up short against Bulldogs

INDIANAPOLIS — After trailing by 16, ninth-ranked Indiana fought back to make Saturday's game competitive down the stretch.

But behind Kelan Martin's 28 points, No. 18 Butler held on for an 83-78 win at Bankers Life Fieldhouse, making the Bulldogs 5-1 at the Crossroads Classic, the top record of any of the event's four participants.

The Hoosiers (8-2) got 26 points from James Blackmon Jr. -- including a clutch 3-pointer that cut their deficit to 79-77 with 40 seconds remaining.

Indiana opted to play out the ensuing possession without fouling, and on an inbounds play with 16.8 seconds left, the Bulldogs (10-1) made them pay by having Tyler Wideman surprise Thomas Bryant with a cut to the basket. Unopposed, Wideman all but sealed the win by dunking for an 81-77 lead.

Bryant finished with 15 points and seven boards, while Juwan Morgan added six points, 10 rebounds and four blocked shots.

The Hoosiers shot a respectable 44 percent, but they didn't shoot well from 3-point range, making just 6 of 21.

OG Anunoby returned from a three-game absence and appeared rusty in the first half before finishing with seven points and seven rebounds.

Indiana had beaten Butler 82-73 in the teams' most recent meeting in 2014, but the Bulldogs are now 11-3 in Bankers Life Fieldhouse.

In addition to Martin, who scored seven points in Butler's 10-run to close the first half, which provided a 42-28 halftime lead, the Bulldogs got strong outings from freshman Kamar Baldwin (14 points and five boards) and Andrew Chrabascz (14 points). Tyler Lewis added six points and six assists.

The Hoosiers fell behind by 16 early in the second half and failed to make much inroads until a 12-3 run that ended on Blackmon's 3-pointer with 4:02 remaining. At that point, Indiana closed to 73-69.