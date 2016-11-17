Hoosiers' trusty ball movement went MIA in loss

The odd part was nothing whatsoever about Tuesday night’s game felt like an upset.

What stood out was not just that No. 3 Indiana lost 71-68 in overtime to IPFW at Memorial Coliseum, but how they did.

The Hoosiers were simply overwhelmed by brute force, some precision passing and scrambling defense, facing a double-digit in the second half and needing two clutch free throws from Thomas Bryant to save the game at the end of regulation and force overtime.

The humming offense?

Not there.

The ball movement?

Not there.

The gorgeous open looks?

In absentia.

“We needed to make the next pass,” Indiana coach Tom Crean said. “I’m ashamed of that. That's not how we play.”

The Hoosiers, on their way to 15 turnovers, dribbled too much, dribbled into traffic.

“We wanted to drive,” Crean said. “Our game is drive and kick. We have to get a lot better from that. The drive was set up to create the help, if we couldn't get the one-on-one.

“We got away from that.”

Indiana got away from a lot but was most concerned about an offense stuck in the mud.

On nine possessions in the extra session, all Indiana could muster was Robert Johnson’s 3-pointer in the first minute.

And a 40 percent shooting night? Far below the Hoosiers’ lofty norms. This had been the best offense in the nation last season in terms of points per possession, and this year’s edition looked just as good.

Until the Mastodons took the floor and hounded them.

“Our game plan was just to be in gaps and put them into crowds,” IPFW coach Jon Coffman said. “We didn’t have anything necessarily that tricky that we were doing. Our guys just did a great job with it.”

Coffman praised IPFW’s rim protection, which was never more apparent than on James Blackmon Jr’s drive in the final seven seconds of OT.

Blackmon could have won the game, with Indiana down just 69-68, but IPFW big man Xzavier Taylor stuffed his shot attempt clean, and the loose ball was recovered by IPFW forward DeAngelo Stewart.

“We went under ball screens a lot tonight, which last year (Indiana guard) Yogi (Ferrell) had a career night (against IPFW) with that,” Coffman said. “We were going to shift out of that if they hit one, and they hit one late in the game, and I decided we’d gotten that far with it and would just stick it out and protect the paint.”

Final tally on points in the paint: IPFW 40, IU 30.

Blackmon couldn’t explain the offense’s limp showing, other than saying Indiana has to communicate better.

“All five of us,” Blackmon said. “That (the extra pass) is something we have to learn from. We definitely didn’t play like ourselves. We’re not a one-guy team.”

Blackmon was happy for Bryson Scott. His former high school rival had 18 points and 12 rebounds for IPFW.

“Yeah, he played really good,” Blackmon said. “That is something we were anticipating: he played hard.”

The Hoosiers will have to live with a tremendously disappointing loss through Thanksgiving until they play again Sunday at Assembly Hall against Mississippi Valley State.

“Highly disappointing to me,” Crean said. “ I'm not going to get caught up in whatever comes our way now.

“How much better can you get? How much can you work? Starting with me, this is what has to get better. There is no real break in the season where you get to sit back where you can figure it out.”

cgoff@jg.net