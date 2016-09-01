Hoosiers add third member of '17 class

Three-star recruit Clifton Moore, a 6-foot-10 big man at Hatboro-Horsham High School in Pennsylvania, announced on Sunday that he had committed to Indiana.

"I am proud to join a program rich in history and tradition," Moore wrote on his Twitter account. "Go Hoosiers!!! I want to thank all my coaches and schools that recruited me."

Moore reportedly chose Indiana from a list of six finalists that also included Mississippi, La Salle, Northwestern, Temple and St. Joseph's. Moore was also said to hold scholarship offers from Boston College and George Washington.

He becomes the third member of coach Tom Crean's 2017 recruiting class, along with guard Al Durham and forward Justin Smith. Moore is rated the No. 46 power forward nationally in the 2017 class by 247 Sports.