Hoosiers fall to Wolverines in match of bubble teams

BLOOMINGTON — Indiana never found a foothold against an opponent that beat the Hoosiers by 30 last month.

Michigan won 75-63 on Sunday afternoon, controlling most of the game for the program's first win at Assembly Hall since Jan. 7, 2009. The Wolverines swept a season series against Indiana for the first time since 1994-95.

The Hoosiers (15-11, 5-8 Big Ten) have lost five of their last six games and committed 15 turnovers in this one. Top scorers Thomas Bryant (eight points and five rebounds), James Blackmon Jr. (six points) and Robert Johnson (five points and seven boards) never got going offensively.

"It's back to the drawing board on how we're going to score points," Hoosiers coach Tom Crean said. "Our rotations weren't as good today defensively, which gave them some open shots. It makes no sense to be coming off the corners the way we are."

Michigan (16-9, 6-6) received 25 points and five rebounds from point guard Derrick Walton Jr. and a double-double from forward Moe Wagner with 11 points and 10 rebounds.

Indiana shot a deceptive 49 percent from the field, struggling on offense nonetheless because of the turnovers and dreadful 4-for-21 3-point shooting. The Hoosiers attempted only 14 free throws and made nine.

"A lot of it is not being prepared to shoot when you get the ball," Johnson said. "The confidence from defense and talking and communication. Talking doesn't just come from you believing you're a good shooter."

Michigan shot 47 percent and held a 13-point lead in each half.

De'Ron Davis had 13 points for the Hoosiers. Juwan Morgan added 11 points and five rebounds, and Josh Newkirk had 11 points.

Indiana's next game is Wednesday night at Minnesota.