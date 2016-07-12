Hoosiers say Collin Hartman injured left knee

Indiana forward Collin Hartman suffered a left knee injury Tuesday during a non-contact drill in the Hoosiers' individual workouts. In a two-sentence statement issued by the team Wednesday night to reveal the news, the injury was not labeled or defined.

"He will continue to be evaluated," the statement said, "and his condition will be updated at an appropriate time."

The good news is it's not the same knee in which Hartman tore the anterior cruciate ligament in 2014. That was the right knee. Hartman averaged 4.8 points per game as a sophomore in the 2014-15 season and 5.1 in 2015-16. He is poised to be the lone senior on the Hoosiers' roster for the upcoming season.