December 28, 2016 9:00 PM
Hoosiers suffer upset at hands of Cornhuskers
CHRIS GOFF | The Journal Gazette
BLOOMINGTON – With a path to the basket opening like a life raft, James Blackmon Jr. drove and went up with his left hand, shooting to save Indiana.
The ball fell off the lip of the rim, to Nebraska’s elation.
As both teams opened Big Ten play Wednesday night at Assembly Hall, the Hoosiers suffered a stinging loss, 87-83.
Nebraska shot 48 percent and recovered from blowing a 12-point first-half lead as No. 16 Indiana (10-3) shot 43 percent with 19 turnovers.
Thomas Bryant led the Hoosiers with 17 points, 10 rebounds and four blocked shots, while Robert Johnson had 19 points but spent most of the second half hamstrung by having picked up four fouls.
Nebraska’s Glynn Watson Jr. had 26 points and five steals, while Tai Webster put up 21 points and four steals.
Blackmon’s missed layup came with about 24 seconds and would have tied it at 80.
The Hoosiers return to action Saturday against No. 6 Louisville in Indianapolis.