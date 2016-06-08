Hoosiers to face Hope College in exhibition

Indiana will play a Nov. 1 exhibition game against Hope College, a Division III program located in Holland, Michigan. The Flying Dutchmen made the announcement Wednesday, saying the contest will tip at 7 p.m. at Assembly Hall in Bloomington.

"Considering (Hoosiers coach Tom) Crean's ties to Michigan and the Michigan intercollegiate Athletic Association, he knows full well how awesome it will be for our players, coaching staff and fans to experience one of the most unique and historical venues in all of college basketball," Hope coach Greg Mitchell said in a statement issued by the school. "I appreciate the chance he has extended to us, and we are thrilled to compete on that stage against an incredible opponent in the Hoosiers."

Crean is a Michigan native and served as an assistant at Michigan State in the 1990s. Reportedly, Crean has also set one other exhibition game for the upcoming season, against Bellarmine Nov. 5.

The last time Hope faced a Division I opponent was in the 2011-12 regular season; it lost 80-58 at Western Michigan.