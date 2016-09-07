October 11, 2016 6:58 PM
IU's Bryant, Blackmon named preseason All-Big Ten
CHRIS GOFF | The Journal Gazette
Indiana's James Blackmon Jr. and Thomas Bryant were named to the Big Ten's official preseason all-conference team, which consists of 10 players and was announced Tuesday evening.
Blackmon, a shooting guard who spent three seasons at Bishop Luers, has averaged 15.8 and 15.7 points per game respectively in his two years for the Hoosiers. Bryant, a center entering his sophomore season, posted averages of 11.9 points and 5.8 rebounds.
Illinois forward Malcolm Hill, Iowa swingman Peter Jok, Maryland guard Melo Trimble, Michigan guard Derrick Walton Jr., Purdue forward Caleb Swanigan, Wisconsin center Ethan Happ, Wisconsin forward Nigel Hayes and Wisconsin guard Bronson Koenig made up the rest of the preseason All-Big Ten team, which was voted upon by media that cover the league.
Hayes was honored as preseason Big Ten Player of the Year.