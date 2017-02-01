Indiana's Thomas Bryant , left, tries to pass the ball as Minnesota's Reggie Lynch (22) and Akeem Springs, right, defend during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2017, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Jim Mone)
Indiana's Juwan Morgan, center, lays up between Minnesota's Reggie Lynch and Minnesota's Jordan Murphy, right, during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2017, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Jim Mone)
Minnesota's Reggie Lynch (22) dunks against Indiana during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2017, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Jim Mone)
Minnesota's Amir Coffey, right, tries to reach the ball held by Indiana's Devonte Green during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2017, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Jim Mone)
Minnesota head coach Richard Pitino is held back by an official after protesting a foul call during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Indiana Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2017, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Jim Mone)
February 15, 2017 11:31 PM
Indiana falls to Minnesota
DAVE CAMPBELL | Associated Press
More Eyeing IU
MINNEAPOLIS — Akeem Springs followed his own missed 3-pointer with a putback flip from the baseline with 3 seconds left, lifting Minnesota to a 75-74 victory over Indiana on Wednesday night to hand the Hoosiers their fourth straight loss.
Springs finished just 2 for 13 from the field, but the fifth-year senior's hustle after his contested heave from the corner helped give the Gophers (19-7, 7-6 Big Ten) their fourth consecutive victory after falling behind in the closing minutes. Nate Mason led the way with 30 points, including 11 of 12 free throws.
James Blackmon Jr. finished with 22 points for the Hoosiers (15-12, 5-9). After driving through the defense to the top of the key, Blackmon pulled up for a 3-point try at the buzzer that banged off the backboard.