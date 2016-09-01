October 02, 2016 12:01 AM
Indiana upsets No. 17 Michigan State in OT
JOURNAL GAZETTE
More Eyeing IU
- Indiana upsets No. 17 Michigan State in OT October 02, 2016 12:01 AM
- Ex-IU running back pleads not guilty to molestation September 29, 2016 4:56 PM
- Collin Hartman undergoes surgery September 28, 2016 6:25 PM
- Hoosiers land touted forward recruit September 26, 2016 9:47 PM
- Indiana running back facing 2 child molestation charges September 22, 2016 3:26 PM
- Hoosiers say Collin Hartman injured left knee September 21, 2016 6:50 PM
- Blackmon looking for new twist on leadership September 15, 2016 9:50 PM
- Lagow helps Hoosiers take easy route past Ball State September 10, 2016 8:03 PM
- Hoosiers' opener moved from military base to U. of Hawaii September 08, 2016 4:38 PM
- Hoosiers to face Hope College in exhibition September 07, 2016 3:19 PM
- Indiana gets 3 late TDs, gets past FIU in opener September 01, 2016 11:53 PM
- Indiana announces 6 suspensions before opener against FIU September 01, 2016 8:56 PM
Griffin Oakes hit a 20-yard field goal in overtime as Indiana upset No. 17 Michigan Sate 24-21 on Saturday at Memorial Stadium in Bloomington.
Oakes originally missed a 33-yard attempt wide left, but a leaping penalty on the Spartans gave Indiana a first-and-goal situation from the 8. Coach Kevin Wilson ordered two runs, then Oakes came through to set off a wild celebration.
Michigan State (2-2) had missed a 49-yard field goal to open the overtime.
With rain falling and Indiana ahead by seven in the final minute of the fourth quarter it came down to a fourth-and-goal from the 2-yard line. Quarterback Tyler O'Connor provided Michigan State new life with a touchdown pass to Josiah Price.
Indiana quarterback Richard Lagow caught a touchdown pass threw a couple more.
The Hoosiers (3-1) tied it on Lagow's TD pass to Ricky Jones from 22 yards out and went up 21-14 with 4:38 left in regulation on a 15-yard TD catch by Mitchell Paige.
Lagow caught a 5-yard scoring pass from Paige at the end of the third quarter.
Late in the third, the Spartans used some trickery of their own to take a 14-0 lead. A fake screen to the right side got defenders to bite, and O'Connor rolled that way and threw off his back foot to a wide-open Delton Williams for a 24-yard TD.
The first half ended with Michigan State up 7-0, as O'Connor and R.J. Shelton had collaborated on an 86-yard score in the first quarter.
The Hoosiers played without both starters on the right side of their offensive line: All-American guard Dan Feeney (concussion) and senior tackle Dimitric Camiel (back). Jacob Bailey and Brandon Knight, respectively, filled in.