Indiana upsets No. 17 Michigan State in OT

Griffin Oakes hit a 20-yard field goal in overtime as Indiana upset No. 17 Michigan Sate 24-21 on Saturday at Memorial Stadium in Bloomington.

Oakes originally missed a 33-yard attempt wide left, but a leaping penalty on the Spartans gave Indiana a first-and-goal situation from the 8. Coach Kevin Wilson ordered two runs, then Oakes came through to set off a wild celebration.

Michigan State (2-2) had missed a 49-yard field goal to open the overtime.

With rain falling and Indiana ahead by seven in the final minute of the fourth quarter it came down to a fourth-and-goal from the 2-yard line. Quarterback Tyler O'Connor provided Michigan State new life with a touchdown pass to Josiah Price.

Indiana quarterback Richard Lagow caught a touchdown pass threw a couple more.

The Hoosiers (3-1) tied it on Lagow's TD pass to Ricky Jones from 22 yards out and went up 21-14 with 4:38 left in regulation on a 15-yard TD catch by Mitchell Paige.

Lagow caught a 5-yard scoring pass from Paige at the end of the third quarter.

Late in the third, the Spartans used some trickery of their own to take a 14-0 lead. A fake screen to the right side got defenders to bite, and O'Connor rolled that way and threw off his back foot to a wide-open Delton Williams for a 24-yard TD.

The first half ended with Michigan State up 7-0, as O'Connor and R.J. Shelton had collaborated on an 86-yard score in the first quarter.

The Hoosiers played without both starters on the right side of their offensive line: All-American guard Dan Feeney (concussion) and senior tackle Dimitric Camiel (back). Jacob Bailey and Brandon Knight, respectively, filled in.