Indiana women top UMass-Lowell

Indiana women's senior guard Alexis Gassion scored her 1,000th career point in a 79-45 win over UMass-Lowell at Assembly Hall on Wednesday.

Gassion had 18 points in the win and reached the career mark with 1:47 left in the fourth quarter.

The River Hawks were led by Kayla Gibbs' 14 points and Canterbury graduate Katherine Smith had nine points and six rebounds.