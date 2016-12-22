December 31, 2016 6:43 PM
Mitchell, Mavunga launch Ohio State past Indiana
ASSOCIATED PRESS
BLOOMINGTON — Kelsey Mitchell scored 31 points and Stephanie Mavunga grabbed a career-high 17 rebounds and scored 14 points as No. 14 Ohio State beat Indiana 92-82 on Saturday.
Mavunga made back-to-back layups, Mitchell had a 4-point play, Mavunga added another layup and the Buckeyes had an 18-4 lead with 4:14 left in the first quarter.
Mitchell made another jumper for a 24-10 lead and Ohio State (12-4, 2-0 Big 10) — up 29-14 at the end of the first quarter — was never challenged. Ohio State led by 17 with 3:39 to play before Indiana outscored the Buckeyes 13-6 making the final score more respectable.
Linnae Harper scored 15 points and Shayla Cooper added 13 points for Ohio State. The Buckeyes turned the ball over 19 times but had a 48-32 rebounding edge.
Amanda Cahill led Indiana with 28 points and nine rebounds, Alexis Gassion had 14 points and Tyra Buss had 13 points and nine assists.