Morgan, Hoosiers muzzle Cougars

BLOOMINGTON — Juwan Morgan finished with a career-high 18 points and 10 rebounds, and No. 13 Indiana extended its home winning streak to 22 games with an 83-60 victory over SIU-Edwardsville on Friday night at Assembly Hall.

Freshman center De'Ron Davis added a season-high 14 points and James Blackmon Jr. 10 points and six boards.

Indiana (6-1) shot 47 percent and committed a season-best 13 turnovers. The enhanced ball security led to a 43-21 halftime lead and a relatively easy second half.

The Cougars (4-4) got a team-high 18 points from Burak Eslik and fell to 0-2 all time against Indiana.

The Hoosiers play their third game in five days on Sunday when Southeast Missouri State visits.