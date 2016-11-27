SIU Edwardsville forward Jalen Henry (24) shoots over Indiana forward Juwan Morgan (13) in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Bloomington, Ind., Friday, Dec. 2, 2016. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)
SIU Edwardsville guard Christian Ellis (13) drives in front of Indiana guard Devonte Green (11) in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Bloomington, Ind., Friday, Dec. 2, 2016. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)
Indiana forward Juwan Morgan (13) pulls down a rebound while playing SIU Edwardsville in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Bloomington, Ind., Friday, Dec. 2, 2016. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)
SIU Edwardsville guard Christian Ellis, right, pulls up to try and shoot over Indiana defenders Juwan Morgan (13) and Thomas Bryant (31) in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Bloomington, Ind., Friday, Dec. 2, 2016. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)
December 02, 2016 9:30 PM
Morgan, Hoosiers muzzle Cougars
CHRIS GOFF | The Journal Gazette
BLOOMINGTON — Juwan Morgan finished with a career-high 18 points and 10 rebounds, and No. 13 Indiana extended its home winning streak to 22 games with an 83-60 victory over SIU-Edwardsville on Friday night at Assembly Hall.
Freshman center De'Ron Davis added a season-high 14 points and James Blackmon Jr. 10 points and six boards.
Indiana (6-1) shot 47 percent and committed a season-best 13 turnovers. The enhanced ball security led to a 43-21 halftime lead and a relatively easy second half.
The Cougars (4-4) got a team-high 18 points from Burak Eslik and fell to 0-2 all time against Indiana.
The Hoosiers play their third game in five days on Sunday when Southeast Missouri State visits.