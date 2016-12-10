December 22, 2016 9:09 PM
Newkirk's double-double spurs Indiana rout
CHRIS GOFF | The Journal Gazette
More Eyeing IU
- Newkirk's double-double spurs Indiana rout December 22, 2016 9:09 PM
- Halftime thoughts: Indiana 48, Austin Peay 31 December 22, 2016 7:53 PM
- Pregame: Indiana (9-2) vs. Austin Peay (4-8) December 22, 2016 4:50 PM
- Notebook: Anunoby shows value to IU December 19, 2016 11:30 PM
- Anunoby leads IU's rout of Delaware State December 19, 2016 10:31 PM
- Halftime thoughts: Indiana 54, Delaware State 30 December 19, 2016 9:03 PM
- Pregame: Indiana (8-2) vs. Delaware State (3-9) December 19, 2016 7:52 PM
- Notebook: Blackmon laments IU mindset December 18, 2016 5:08 AM
- Hoosiers' rally comes up short against Bulldogs December 17, 2016 7:35 PM
- Halftime thoughts: Butler 42, Indiana 28 December 17, 2016 6:08 PM
- Pregame: Indiana (8-1) vs. Butler (9-1) December 17, 2016 3:00 PM
- Notebook: McSwain makes presence felt December 10, 2016 8:45 PM
BLOOMINGTON — Josh Newkirk entered Thursday looking for a feel-good performance after a couple games of struggle.
Indiana's junior point guard got that and more, finishing with 11 points and 11 assists in a 97-62 win over Austin Peay at Assembly Hall.
Newkirk's career-high assist total was four shy of the school record. Michael Lewis and Keith Smart each had 15-assist outings.
James Blackmon Jr. (24 points) and Robert Johnson (20) were often on the receiving end of Newkirk's passes as No. 16 Indiana (10-2) shot 63 percent from the floor and made 15 of 26 3-point attempts.
The Governors (4-9) shot 40 percent and were plagued by 17 turnovers on a night they trailed 48-31 at halftime.
The game's initial 10 minutes were competitive, with the visitors from the Ohio Valley Conference trailing just 17-15 at the midpoint of the first half, but Indiana closed the half on a 31-16 run.
Point guard Josh Robinson led Austin Peay with 21 points.
Newkirk shot 3 for 11 with just one assist in an 83-78 loss to Butler on Saturday, then had just five points in 13 minutes Monday in a 103-56 win over Delaware State.
Up next for the Hoosiers is a five-day break before Nebraska visits Dec. 28 to open Big Ten play.