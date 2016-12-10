Newkirk's double-double spurs Indiana rout

BLOOMINGTON — Josh Newkirk entered Thursday looking for a feel-good performance after a couple games of struggle.

Indiana's junior point guard got that and more, finishing with 11 points and 11 assists in a 97-62 win over Austin Peay at Assembly Hall.

Newkirk's career-high assist total was four shy of the school record. Michael Lewis and Keith Smart each had 15-assist outings.

James Blackmon Jr. (24 points) and Robert Johnson (20) were often on the receiving end of Newkirk's passes as No. 16 Indiana (10-2) shot 63 percent from the floor and made 15 of 26 3-point attempts.

The Governors (4-9) shot 40 percent and were plagued by 17 turnovers on a night they trailed 48-31 at halftime.

The game's initial 10 minutes were competitive, with the visitors from the Ohio Valley Conference trailing just 17-15 at the midpoint of the first half, but Indiana closed the half on a 31-16 run.

Point guard Josh Robinson led Austin Peay with 21 points.

Newkirk shot 3 for 11 with just one assist in an 83-78 loss to Butler on Saturday, then had just five points in 13 minutes Monday in a 103-56 win over Delaware State.

Up next for the Hoosiers is a five-day break before Nebraska visits Dec. 28 to open Big Ten play.