Notebook: Anunoby shows value to IU

BLOOMINGTON — In both of Indiana's losses, OG Anunoby was significantly limited by either illness or lingering effects of injury.

On Monday night, the Hoosiers beat Delaware State 103-56 at Assembly Hall, and the crowd applauded Anunoby even more than usual because it was so important to see the sophomore forward operating at full strength.

"Oh, we knew it would be hard without OG just because of everything he brings on the defensive end, guarding multiple positions, rebounding the ball and his versatility on offense," IU swingman Robert Johnson said. "So we're excited to have him back."

While Anunoby rehabilitated an injured left ankle, he watched the three games he missed from a different perspective.

"Yeah, I got to watch film and look at my mistakes and look at the things I did right and look at the things our team did right and try to fix the things we did wrong," Anunoby said. "Just supporting my teammates and trying to get my health back."

Now the 6-foot-8 defensive ace from Missouri looks himself again.

"He played well tonight," Hoosiers coach Tom Crean said. "That's all I know. I don't think you learn a lot from being out. I think you learn a lot from practicing and playing, most importantly. I think that showed up tonight."

Sharing the ball: The Hoosiers' 28 assists were their most in a game in Crean's tenure, which began in the fall of 2008. The last time Indiana reached 28 assists had been against Western Illinois on Nov. 26, 2005.

Opponent perspective: Delaware State coach Keith Walker said Indiana was fully prepared for this game.

"I know their game against Butler (on Saturday) was a tough one," Walker said. "They came in on all cylinders blazing. We hung in there as long as we could, but when it was all said and done they did a brilliant job."