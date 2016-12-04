Notebook: Blackmon laments IU mindset

INDIANAPOLIS — James Blackmon Jr. felt Indiana's 83-78 loss to Butler on Saturday went wrong from the start. The junior guard did not sense he and the Hoosiers had the right frame of mind coming out of the pregame locker room.

"Really it was a mindset thing, energy thing," Blackmon said. "That's what we're upset about: the way we came out in the first half. We can't let that happen. We got in a deficit in the beginning of the game, and that put us in a hole. That's what happened."

Blackmon, who had 26 points, said he tried to rectify the issue.

"Just really trying to bring it on both ends, get everyone going, and just getting my teammates going, as well," Blackmon said. "I feel like I could have done a way better job of that, and we fell a little short."

The Hoosiers shot 44 percent, but center Thomas Bryant insisted they didn't handle the offense well enough on another day the 3-pointers weren't falling. He echoed Blackmon's thoughts on mentality.

"It's all about mindset," Bryant said. "We've just got to keep playing with the (proper) mindset no matter if shots are going down. You just have to keep playing, stay aggressive on the offensive end and just play real good defense because we know our defense will turn into good offense."

All-time series: Indiana retains a 38-15 lead against Butler, but the series has been even in the 2000s with a 4-4 split.

RPI woes: The Ratings Percentage Index is shaping up as an issue for the Hoosiers. Although an oft-criticized metric, the NCAA tournament selection committee considers the RPI, and Indiana is 71st in RPI after the loss to Butler.

Inbounds gaffe: Bryant chalked up the late inbounds play that Butler ran for a four-point lead to a "miscommunication" between himself and teammates. Tyler Wideman's dunk put the Bulldogs up 81-77 in the final seconds.

Respect for IU: Butler coach Chris Holtmann was effusive in his praise of the Hoosiers.

"We have tremendous respect for how they play," Holtmann said. "We really do. I said that this whole week preparing for them, and I think our guys went in understanding the amount of respect that we have for his team and how they play. I can't say that enough."