Notebook: Hoosiers to honor '81 championship team

BLOOMINGTON — Members of Indiana's 1981 national championship team will be honored during a halftime ceremony Wednesday night as the current Hoosiers take on North Carolina at Assembly Hall.

"That's a huge, huge thing," Indiana coach Tom Crean said Saturday night following an 85-52 win over Mississippi Valley State. "For many of them, it will be the first time they have seen the building the way it is now. For many of them, it will be the first game in some time. Randy Whitman certainly hasn't been able to come back very much. And so I think that will be really special."

On March 30, 1981, the national title game came down to Indiana and North Carolina. It was played in Philadelphia and won by the Isiah Thomas-led Hoosiers 63-50.

"I would think that '81 team will get the same reverence and respect from these fans that every other championship team that I've seen come back through here has," Crean said. "Including '76, including '87. And rightfully so. I think the most important thing that every fan and person can focus on is that those guys were a team. They remain bonded. So many friendships out of that group have stayed intact all these years, and the fact is that they are some of the tradition-bearers and ownership stakeholders that have made this program what it is."

Thomas, Wittman, Ray Tolbert and Landon Turner were the key players that year.

"What little time we get with them will be well worth it," Crean said. "What little time the public gets with them will be well worth it."

While Assembly Hall celebrates the 35-year anniversary of that 1980-81 season, Crean and his team will be regrouping at halftime.

"We always miss the best part," Crean said. "We miss the way the crowd responds to them. Get to watch it on video later. But when they're all out there together, that should be the loudest the building is all night."

Breakout game: Troy Williams, who ended his Indiana career in March as the program's No. 40 all-time scorer, had 18 points Saturday night in the best performance of his rookie season in the NBA. Williams' 18 points allowed Memphis to beat Miami 110-107.

Fly the W: Slugger Kyle Schwarber, who helped the Cubs win the World Series for the first time since 1908, will also be in attendance Wednesday to serve as an honorary captain for the Hoosiers. Schwarber was a two-time All-American for Indiana's baseball team.