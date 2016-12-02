Notebook: McSwain makes presence felt

BLOOMINGTON — Preseason knee surgery set back Freddie McSwain Jr.'s transition from junior college. But the 6-foot-6 combo forward is starting to feel comfortable and beginning to make a case for more playing time.

His eight points in Saturday's 103-61 win over Houston Baptist at Assembly Hall were his most in an Indiana uniform.

"My teammates have the confidence in me to keep pushing, keep working," McSwain said. "Just getting better every day is why I came here."

Hoosiers coach Tom Crean was impressed by what McSwain did in just 11 minutes.

"He had a very good week (of practice)," Crean said. "He improved this week. He strung good days together. We could really pinpoint a couple things to help him, and he works very hard. I was very happy for him. He earned it. And, hopefully, he'll continue to stay on that path.

"I love the week that he had. I thought he was exactly what you want, you want to have a really good week and then culminate it with a good game."

McSwain said he doesn't worry about minutes, only about doing what coaches ask and being ready.

"I'm just playing," he said. "Really. Whenever my time is called within the game, I just go all out, play 100 percent and just try to be ready every moment."

Defensive success: Houston Baptist shot 38 percent, marking the fifth straight Indiana opponent held under 40 percent. The Hoosiers' defense hadn't achieved a streak like that since 2012-13.

Possible record: Juwan Morgan entered the day having made 12 straight field goals and converted two more before finally missing. The sophomore forward's streak of 14 is believed to be a school record, the Hoosiers said.