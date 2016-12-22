Pregame: Indiana (10-4) vs. Wisconsin (12-2)

BLOOMINGTON — I came close to calling Saturday's game against Louisville a "must-win," because of its potential effect on Indiana's pysche/confidence.

But I didn't, and the Hoosiers didn't win. So now I'm definitely calling tonight's meeting with No. 13 Wisconsin a "must-win." Leadership? Urgency? Show us some, Hoosiers. Climb into that foxhole together and fight your way out of this.

If Indiana's 2-3 slide lingers much more, it will forever haunt them because of what it will do for their NCAA tournament seeding. While the Hoosiers have essentially eliminated any realistic hopes of a No. 1 seed by stumbling against IPFW and Nebraska, finishing atop the Big Ten is certainly still doable.

That heightens the importance of taking care of business at home against Wisconsin, expected to be a top Big Ten contender along with Indiana and Purdue.

It will be a tough task, though: Wisconsin has won 15 of the last 17 meetings with Indiana, and another tonight would extend its most successul stretch in the series since the 1920s.

Here are three things to watch for when the ball is tipped at Assembly Hall.

No Hayes-ing: Nigel Hayes, finally a senior, is turning into an Indiana killer, averaging 21.7 points against the Hoosiers over his sophomore and junior seasons. Throwing seemingly a dozen different defenders at Hayes never affected his rhythm when he had 31 points and five rebounds in the Badgers' overtime win over the Hoosiers on Jan. 26, 2016.

Surely, the Hoosiers will make Hayes a major priority and gear their defense toward slowing the 6-foot-8 power forward. But which part of his smooth inside-outside game deserves more attention is hard to discern. In the first six games, Hayes pushed the 3-point angle, with 5.2 attempts per game. In the last eight games, Hayes has essentially stopped shooting 3s with just six attempts.

Clean the glass: The Badgers were already a strong rebounding team a year ago, but now they're just playing volleyball on the boards and currently lead the nation in rebound rate.

Hayes and center Ethan Happ are space-eating big men who excel at the fundamentals of walling off their man and winning scrums for free balls, and it's difficult to match up against both of them at the same time.

Additionally, they have some help. Both Khalil Iverson and Vitto Brown rebound very well for wings, adding to Wisconsin's glass strength, as does Bronson Koenig at the point.

Consistent effort: The Hoosiers have shown they can compete with anyone, but what's been hurting them the most is not bringing a consistent effort throughout the entire game, especially on defense. In three of their last five games (all losses), the Hoosiers have fallen behind by double figures in the first half. So what needs to happen early on tonight? Tenacity and talking.

The guys need to get after it defensively, especially by communicating. Coach Tom Crean said after Monday's practice that the quietness has affected them recently. It's sure showed in their reaction time and perimeter rotations. The Badgers are relentless -- they rank eighth in the country in 2-point shooting at 57 percent -- so the Hoosiers need to bring it for 40 minutes.