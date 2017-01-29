Pregame: Indiana (15-10) vs. Michigan (15-9)

BLOOMINGTON — Indiana and Michigan renew aquaintances today at Assembly Hall. The Wolverines haven't won in Bloomington since Jan. 7, 2009, and they have only two wins in Bloomington since the 1980s.

The game is set for 1 p.m. with CBS doing the telecast. Here's what to watch for:

Health check: You're not going to believe this, but leading into another game in the Hoosiers' injury-riddled season, a main topic is ... injuries. After James Blackmon Jr. labored to an 11-point performance Thursday, the opposing coach, Purdue's Matt Painter, observed that Blackmon didn't "have his legs under him" and "wasn't 100 percent healthy."

The 69-64 loss to the Boilermakers marked Blackmon's return after missing three games. The junior guard suffered a leg injury Jan. 26 in the first meeting with Michigan. Indiana coach Tom Crean admitted Blackmon was rusty.

"Inside of that game (Jan. 26) he was never close to 100 percent," Crean said. "He hurt himself and tried to play through it, and it just wasn't there. He wasn't that sharp (in his return Thursday). You can't expect that he would be after missing that kind of time. He wasn't nearly as himself as he will be when he's healthier. Hopefully he'll be much better (today)."

All the attention on Blackmon has deflected coverage of De'Ron Davis, but Indiana's backup center has his own maladies. While expected to play today, Davis could be limited after taking a hit to the face and missing the final 10 minutes Thursday.

"We did very little with him (Friday)," Crean said. "He was much better (Saturday)."

Friendly confines: The Wolverines are 0-6 on the road and now face an opponent playing a desperation game at home.

"At this level, it ain't about the travel," Michigan coach John Beilein said. "We're going to go on a beautiful plane and be there in an hour. We are going to stay at a great hotel, and meals are incredible. I can't tell you what it is. To win on the road is very difficult for any team at any time. It's difficult. It's difficult. It's not easy to run stuff when 18,000 people are screaming at you. We're not proud that we haven't got a (road) win yet. We led at Wisconsin. We led at Iowa. We led at UCLA. We led in four of those six games in the second half. Finishing them is hard to do."

Especially in Assembly Hall.

"They've had really, really good teams," Beilein said of IU. "That is a terrific place to play. It is very loud. They do a tremendous job from a standpoint of choreographed atmosphere and student support. Very few teams come in and get a W."

Matchup adjustments: The Hoosiers' 90-60 defeat at Michigan last month could be written off as a bad night, but they clearly struggled with being forced to account for all five Wolverines at the 3-point line. Indiana's big men (Davis, Thomas Bryant and Juwan Morgan) have trouble tracking jump-shooting bigs who stretch defenses. Michigan's Moe Wagner (14 points) and D.J. Wilson (11 points, five rebounds, four blocked shots) took advantage in that first meeting.

The Wolverines were making every jumper they threw up, so the onus is on Indiana to shake up the matchup mix and find something that works in its favor. Going small might be helpful. A perimeter player could get back to Wagner or Wilson on the pick-and-pop plays and then put pressure on Wagner or Wilson at the other end to check a smaller, faster player.