Pregame: Indiana (15-9) vs. Purdue (19-5)

BLOOMINGTON — Just when it seemed the rivarly between Indiana and Purdue couldn't get more intense, it's about to. That's because the Boilermakers all of a sudden have man-child Caleb Swanigan barging into the conversation for best player in the nation.

A player this good adds spice to any rivalry. Swanigan's 23.1 rebound rate ranks third in the entire country, bested only by a player from Hofstra and another from Fairfield, neither of whom has done it against the highest level of competition.

Swanigan's numbers are becoming more and more ridiculous. In his past six outings, he is averaging 21.7 points and 13.2 rebounds. The Fort Wayne native faced the Hoosiers last year, when Indiana won 77-73 in Bloomington, but Swanigan was a freshman. That was before he took it to the next step in his natural evolution.

"I'm really not too familiar with (the rivalry) because it's only my second time," Swanigan said. "I'm just looking forward to a win this time."

Tonight, Assembly Hall will familiarize Swanigan. As hall of fame baseball player Reggie Jackson once said, "They don't boo nobodies."

The Hoosiers, a bubble team with really no easy games remaining, are going into a must-win game, essentially, and hope their arena's famous knack for home cookin' will pull them through. But the 16th-ranked Boilermakers head into town with confidence after getting their biggest road win of the season at Maryland.

Who will survive? For me, it comes down to five key questions:

Will James Blackmon Jr. return? Hoosiers coach Tom Crean left the door open when he met with reporters Wednesday night. Blackmon, averaging about 18 points and five rebounds, has been out since Jan. 26 after injuring his right leg.

"We're hopeful," Crean said. "We're definitely hopeful, no question."

Can Indiana's bigs avoid fouls? Swanigan has been turnover-prone, but he is a foul magnet. He's second in the Big Ten in free-throw attempts, and how often he goes to the line tonight should have a great impact on the outcome; not only because Swanigan is a fine free-throw shooter (80 percent, actually) but because foul trouble could wreak havoc with Indiana's thin frontcourt.

Thomas Bryant and De'Ron Davis are the only two Hoosiers with enough size and strength to defend Swanigan in the paint, but each will be hard-pressed to stay on the court for 30 minutes because of Swanigan's foul-drawing ability. If Crean opts to play Bryant and Davis at the same time, one of them will likely have the challenge of defending Purdue power forward Vince Edwards, a 3-point marksman who can torment slower big men from a perch beyond the arc.

Davis, a freshman, has never faced Purdue. In Bryant's one game against the Boilermakers last year, he picked picked up four fouls in 23 minutes.

"Foul trouble is a big thing," Crean said. "We want to be aggressive, but we want to be smart."

If Bryant and Davis can't stay on the floor, the Hoosiers have a serious problem.

Purdue can shift Swanigan to power forward and bring in Isaac Haas at center, and if either Swanigan or Haas is matched up against undersized big men such as Juwan Morgan, Freddie McSwain Jr. or Zach McRoberts, Swanigan and Haas will destroy them.

The other wrinkle to the foul issue is that it might force Indiana to double-team Swanigan, a dangerous move, since it will open up perimeter looks for the Big Ten's best 3-point shooting team.

"Swanigan has become such a better passer," Crean said. "They're used to the double-team. It's like a layup for them right now at times when you bring that double-team. They know exactly where they want to be. Their shooting is really something to be admired."

What's up with Indiana's D? Somehow, even in a 65-60 loss Sunday at Wisconsin, the Hoosiers seemed to discover that defensive edge they had been missing. The Badgers shot just 40 percent. That seemed miles way from the IU team we saw two weeks ago at Michigan, where it was hard to figure how easily the Wolverines scored.

Purdue -- the nation's 18th-best offensive team, one spot ahead of Indiana -- is pumping in 112.8 points per 100 possessions. Indiana needs to play with tremendous intensity at all times. The crowd can help.

Will the Hoosiers lose sight of Bryant? They're good when Bryant is getting touches in the post; when they can't get it into him, they struggle to get open jumpers. The test for the Hoosiers is whether they can stay disciplined enough to keep feeding the big guy against Purdue's height and bulk. So far this season, they've been erratic at best in that department.

How jittery is Assembly Hall? My opinion: IU fans' worry scale, 1 to 10, should be at about a 9.5 right now. If they lose tonight, they can crank it up to 11. If nervous energy in the arena is palpable, players will sense it, and that could be an X factor.