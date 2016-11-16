Pregame: Indiana (3-0) vs. IPFW (2-2)

It's Indiana and IPFW at Memorial Coliseum in one of the city's most anticipated sporting events of the year.

This will probably be the second-best team the Hoosiers have faced. But everyone still wonders whether the Mastodons, a presumptive Summit League favorite, can make a game of this.

Leading into the 9 p.m. tipoff, here are five things to watch that will determine whether they do.

1) Thomas Bryant vs. Brent Calhoun: If the score's close, you can bet IPFW has made some hay at center. Calhoun's 6-foot-9 and 260 pounds, which gives him the potential of getting underneath Bryant and denying him deep position down low. Calhoun's size also gives him a fighting chance of keeping Bryant off the boards. Bryant's scored just nine points in each of the past two games. He had 19 points and 10 rebounds in the season opener.

If Bryant is on his game, IPFW has to choose whether to help on the interior or tell perimeter defenders to stick to guarding the arc. If Calhoun encounters foul trouble, the Mastodons have size off the bench but not anybody with the experience and skill of Calhoun.

2) Tempo: Indiana likes to get up and down the floor and wear out opponents. Doubtful the Mastodons can beat the Hoosiers at their own game. They need to control the pace and turn this into a grind-it-out affair. The uglier it is, the more likely IPFW is close. The more entertaining the game, the faster things flow, the more Indiana will pull away.

3) Mo Evans: Evans has been brilliant averaging around 23 points and five assists a game at this early juncture. In upsets, stars usually play like stars. The Hoosiers will want to make someone else beat them. IPFW coach Jon Coffman will set up some counters to try and free Evans from physical defenders and let him move around away from the ball. Whether those adjustments work will tell a tale.

4) Hometown jitters: Who can better control their emotions? James Blackmon Jr. or Bryson Scott? The former Fort Wayne prep stars on opposite sides of this contest and undoubtedly over eager to strut their stuff. IPFW could get its footing early if Scott is effective at shutting down Blackmon, who's off to an unbelievable start to his junior season.

5) Officiating: Ah, the great X-factor. In this early part of the schedule, officials have been quick to call a foul on any kind of hand check on the perimeter or excessive physicality in the paint. An uneven application of officiating initiatives has caused some games to lose their flow and slow to a crawl. Tonight's crew: D.J. Carstensen, Chris Beaver and Courtney Green, all Big Ten referees.