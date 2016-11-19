Pregame: Indiana (3-1) vs. Mississippi Valley State (0-7)

BLOOMINGTON — Indiana hosts Mississippi Valley State today at Assembly Hall. Here's what to watch for:

* Back to reality: How will the third-ranked Hoosiers respond to getting absolutely stunned at Fort Wayne in a 71-68 overtime loss Tuesday night to the Mastodons? Their offense has to be better than what it showed (40 percent shooting, 15 turnovers) at Memorial Coliseum. And so does their general aggression and intensity.

"We definitely didn't play like ourselves," Indiana guard James Blackmon Jr. said. "We've got to get better. 'Next day' mentality."

* MVSU in focus: The Delta Devils rank 342nd in the nation offensively, averaging a measly 84.1 points per 100 possessions, not a good look for a team tied for the nation's 109th-highest pace. Their defense has been similarly awful giving up 122.3 points per 100 possessions (344th overall). And Mississippi Valley State is the No. 343 rebounding team in the nation and 201st in turnover percentage. It's not a surprise to see them winless given their play thus far.

* B2B: The Delta Devils are on the second day of a back-to-back set, having lost in Fort Wayne on Saturday, 79-54 to the Mastodons at Memorial Coliseum. Are they ready for the grind of back-to-back basketball?

“I was really impressed with their ability to compete, to play with high energy, to try to make the game ugly," Mastodons coach Jon Coffman said. "They throw you into constant traps, and they make you play very fundamental. You can’t simulate what they do. They look unorganized, but there’s a lot of organization. It’s organized chaos, what they’re creating.”

So, the Delta Devils will try to crank the tempo in order to mask their deficiencies. But in today's second half, they may have leaden legs.

Young guns: As good as freshmen De'Ron Davis, Curtis Jones and Devonte Green were at times in Indiana's first three games, that trio was downright awful at Fort Wayne. This is the only chance for the Hoosiers to rebuild their confidence before Wednesday's looming showdown with No. 4 North Carolina (7-0).