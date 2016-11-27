Pregame: Indiana (6-1) vs. Southeast Missouri State (4-3)

BLOOMINGTON — This is Indiana's second straight game against a member of the Ohio Valley Conference, and the Hoosiers are 21-0 all time against the Ohio Valley.

But they've never faced Southeast Missouri State, which is coming off an 87-63 win over a bad Central Arkansas team.

The Redhawks have never beaten a ranked opponent and haven't even played one since 2012. They're also 0-8 against the Big Ten.

Southeast Missouri State is coached by Rick Ray, and he's apparently more than willing to say, "Let it fly." They've taken 62 3-pointers combined the last two games.

Indiana's defense has been tough over the last five games. Opponents are shooting just 36 percent from the field in that stretch, including 24 percent from beyond the arc, and averaging 59.6 points per game.

Looking at the season as a whole, the Hoosiers' work on the glass has been strong, as they climbed to second in the country in rebound margin at plus-15.4.

"We'll get it all figured out the best we can," Indiana coach Tom Crean said. "What we're not doing, even with Carolina, is we're not spending so much time on all the different (scouting) things that we get away from what the base is. And I think we're trying to do a good job on personnel. The next big thing for our defense is going to be to understand who we're closing out to. We're not in overhelp, but we're going to keep seeing people that are going to penetrate and create some help so we need to make sure we know who we're rotating out to, what those strengths are."