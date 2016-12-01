December 10, 2016 3:45 PM
Pregame: Indiana (7-1) vs. Houston Baptist (3-4)
CHRIS GOFF | The Journal Gazette
More Eyeing IU
BLOOMINGTON — No. 9 Indiana is meeting a first-time opponent in Houston Baptist, which plays in the Southland Conference.
The big question is whether OG Anunoby will play for the Hoosiers. Coach Tom Crean said on the team's pregame radio show the sophomore forward is cleared to return after missing two straight games with an injury to his left ankle.
"We'll decide once we get into the game," Crean said. "He practiced yesterday a decent portion of the practice. We'll just see how it goes in the game."
The Huskies are only 1-4 this season against Division I competition, with lopsided losses to Texas Tech (93-67), New Mexico (95-79), Marquette (101-79) and Rice (90-77).
Crean said he has a lot of respect for the amount of points Houston Baptist can rack up.