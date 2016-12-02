Pregame: Indiana (8-1) vs. Butler (9-1)

INDIANAPOLIS — Another December, another Crossroads Classic, the perfect excuse to put off that holiday shopping another day.

No. 9 Indiana squares off with No. 18 Butler in the nightcap after No. 21 Notre Dame and No. 15 Purdue provide what should be an entertaining opening act.

This is the sixth year of the event and the first in which all four participants are ranked on game day. This doubleheader is still a hit with fans. It's sold out.

Check the all-time Crossroads standings, and Butler is on top at 4-1, followed by Indiana and Notre Dame, both at 3-2. The Boilermakers are 0-5, having lost three times to Butler and twice to the Irish.

The Bulldogs love playing at Bankers Life Fieldhouse, an NBA arena located 20 minutes from their campus. The Hoosiers will have their hands full because Butler is 10-3 in this building.

Here are four things the Hoosiers need today (tipoff at 5 p.m.) to get the win:

1. Bring the intensity: The Hoosiers need to come out much more fired up than they were in their last game against an in-state opponent. IPFW unleased a 13-3 spurt to start the game, with the Hoosiers trailing behind in their rotations. How about some early full-court pressure and sudden half-court traps? Indiana should surprise the Bulldogs with some different perimeter defensive schemes.

"Of all the Butler teams we've seen, this is the best ball movement," Indiana coach Tom Crean said. "Their ball movement is very, very high. They do a great job in the corners. They make a ton of shots out of the corners."

From there, Juwan Morgan needs to be as active down low as he was when Indiana upset Kansas in the season opener. The Hoosiers should approach this game as if it's an NCAA Tournament setting. The Bulldogs always do.

2. Scoring from the role players: This can't happen again: Morgan finishing with four points against IPFW, and Curtis Jones and De'Ron Davis going scoreless.

Unless OG Anunoby returns with no rust, Morgan is the X-factor offensively. While he'd been having some trouble finishing at the rim, Morgan has recovered his confidence and is averaging 14 points over the last three games. Jones needs to score more in transition, being perhaps the fastest guard on the team. And when Davis is on, watch out. He's had a pair of 14-point outings and is capable of sudden scoring outbursts.

3. Watch the Tylers: To win, Butler needs really good performances from point guard Tyler Lewis and center Tyler Wideman. If they are huge offensive weapons, controlling the pace of play in Lewis' case or making noise in the lane in Wideman's, that is a potentially alarming development for the Hoosiers. The temptation with Butler is to make somebody besides Kelan Martin or Andrew Chrabascz beat you by crowding their drives. But Lewis and Wideman can beat you in a number of ways, and their play will have a lot to do with today's outcome.

4. Make Martin a jump shooter: Martin, a big-time scorer at 18 a game, took some bad shots in Butler's lone defeat, which came at Indiana State, so Indiana should test his willingness to settle for jumpers.

"He's definitely a great player," Hoosiers guard James Blackmon Jr. said. "He's a great scorer. They look for him. He's always aggressive. There are definitely things we want to do to take away from that."